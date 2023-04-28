Russian occupiers' total losses exceed 189,000 soldiers

Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed about 540 Russian occupiers and destroyed 18 artillery systems, 6 unmanned aerial vehicles and 3 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 28 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

189,460 (+540) military personnel,

3,694 (+0) tanks,

7,181 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,

2,905 (+18) artillery systems,

543 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

294 (+1) air defence systems,

308 (+0) aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,467 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,819 (+14) vehicles and tankers,

353 (+1) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!