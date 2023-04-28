Russian occupiers' total losses exceed 189,000 soldiers
Friday, 28 April 2023, 08:16
Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed about 540 Russian occupiers and destroyed 18 artillery systems, 6 unmanned aerial vehicles and 3 armoured combat vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 28 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 189,460 (+540) military personnel,
- 3,694 (+0) tanks,
- 7,181 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,905 (+18) artillery systems,
- 543 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 294 (+1) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,467 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,819 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
- 353 (+1) special vehicles.
The data is being confirmed.
