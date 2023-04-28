All Sections
Zelenskyy demands strengthening global sanctions against Russia following overnight missile strikes

Friday, 28 April 2023, 10:41

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded that global sanctions against the Russian Federation be strengthened following Russia’s overnight missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Details: The president said that Ukraine had suffered "another night of Russian terror".

"10 residential buildings are damaged in Uman. The entire block of one of them is destroyed. As of now: 7 dead, there are wounded," the head of the state wrote.

He stressed that the Russian evil can be stopped with weapons, and affirmed that Ukrainian defenders will do just that. The president also believes the international community has to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"[The Russian evil] can be stopped by sanctions," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background

  • Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, believes that Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on the night of 27-28 April are further evidence of the need to arm Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
  • A Russian missile hit a residential building in Uman on 28 April, killing seven civilians, including a child, and injuring another 17.
  • A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed overnight during a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro. A child was injured and several apartments were damaged in an attack on Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast.

