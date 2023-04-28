All Sections
Shoigu has unscheduled meeting with Chinese Defence Minister in New Delhi

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 April 2023, 11:14
Shoigu has unscheduled meeting with Chinese Defence Minister in New Delhi

Sergei Shoigu, the aggressor country's Defence Minister, met with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu in New Delhi, where a meeting of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is taking place.

Source: Russian propagandists

Quote: "Shoigu met with the Chinese Defence Minister in New Delhi, where a meeting of the heads of the SCO defence ministers is taking place."

Details: It is reported that these are unscheduled talks and that Li Shangfu invited Shoigu to China.

Details of the talks between the ministers have not been disclosed.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 26 April, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that day. This is the first conversation between the two leaders since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
  • China will send China's former ambassador to Russia, Li Hui, as a special representative to Ukraine and other countries to communicate on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis" (war – ed.).

