Another collaborator detained in Kharkiv Oblast for exporting over 1,000 tonnes of grain to Russia

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 28 April 2023, 11:38
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained another Ukrainian who became an accomplice of the Russians during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast: a businessman who sold grain to the invaders.

Source: SSU

Details: The offender was a 40-year-old private entrepreneur from the Kupiansk district who was engaged in the cultivation and wholesale of agricultural crops.

After part of the oblast was captured by the Russians, he supported them and voluntarily began to cooperate with the local occupation administration.

It was established that in August last year, he received a so-called "trade patent to trade in grain" from the aggressor state. Furthermore, the collaborator undertook to pay Russian taxes.

According to the investigation, in the course of a month he illegally exported more than 1,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat worth US$135,000 to Russia. He sold agricultural products to Russian monopolists there and received payment in roubles.

When Kharkiv Oblast was liberated, the offender tried to "lie low" and avoid justice. However, SSU officers established his whereabouts and detained him.

Based on the evidence gathered, the offender was served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-1.4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

He has now been remanded in custody. 

 

The investigation is ongoing to find out all the circumstances of the crime.

The operation was conducted by the SSU’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast, jointly with National Police investigators and under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office.

