All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Soldiers have only one complaint about food: they need vegan menu – Defence Minister

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 28 April 2023, 12:37
Soldiers have only one complaint about food: they need vegan menu – Defence Minister
Oleksii Reznikov, photo from Ministry of Defence

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has said that despite the corruption scandals regarding the purchase of food by the Ministry of Defence, military personnel have only one complaint: about the lack of vegetarian food.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov at a press conference on 28 April

Details: Reznikov used the press conference to introduce two newly formed advisory bodies under the Ministry of Defence - the Public Anti-Corruption Council and the Office for Supporting Changes.

Reznikov said various interested parties, specifically the military, have high expectations of the Anti-Corruption Council.

Quote: "I returned yesterday from another official trip. I met with our servicemen in the field, and with the air defence units, and among other things, I asked them about the food. I was interested to hear any complaints they had about the food provided. Do you know what the complaint was? Just one: "Minister, we have some vegetarians, we need a vegan menu." That’s the only complaint I heard in the combat units yesterday.

I listened to them. I sketched it out for them then and there: so there should be a Lenten menu, kosher, halal, depending on their religious preferences – and that’s normal, there is nothing unusual about that.

But in terms of volume, quantity, quality and timeliness, there are no issues in any division. And I wasn’t in units stationed in the PPD [points of permanent deployment – ed.] – I was in fields, forests, combat positions where the men live in tents."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 10 April, the Ministry of Defence approved the membership of the Public Anti-Corruption Council. The members were elected by Ukrainians in a nationwide vote in March.

This was prompted by the exposure of corruption schemes in the Defence Ministry, including inflated prices for food procurement.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: