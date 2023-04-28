All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Soldiers have only one complaint about food: they need vegan menu – Defence Minister

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 28 April 2023, 12:37
Soldiers have only one complaint about food: they need vegan menu – Defence Minister
Oleksii Reznikov, photo from Ministry of Defence

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has said that despite the corruption scandals regarding the purchase of food by the Ministry of Defence, military personnel have only one complaint: about the lack of vegetarian food.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov at a press conference on 28 April

Details: Reznikov used the press conference to introduce two newly formed advisory bodies under the Ministry of Defence - the Public Anti-Corruption Council and the Office for Supporting Changes.

Advertisement:

Reznikov said various interested parties, specifically the military, have high expectations of the Anti-Corruption Council.

Quote: "I returned yesterday from another official trip. I met with our servicemen in the field, and with the air defence units, and among other things, I asked them about the food. I was interested to hear any complaints they had about the food provided. Do you know what the complaint was? Just one: "Minister, we have some vegetarians, we need a vegan menu." That’s the only complaint I heard in the combat units yesterday.

I listened to them. I sketched it out for them then and there: so there should be a Lenten menu, kosher, halal, depending on their religious preferences – and that’s normal, there is nothing unusual about that.

But in terms of volume, quantity, quality and timeliness, there are no issues in any division. And I wasn’t in units stationed in the PPD [points of permanent deployment – ed.] – I was in fields, forests, combat positions where the men live in tents."

Background: On 10 April, the Ministry of Defence approved the membership of the Public Anti-Corruption Council. The members were elected by Ukrainians in a nationwide vote in March.

This was prompted by the exposure of corruption schemes in the Defence Ministry, including inflated prices for food procurement.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: