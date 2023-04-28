Four people killed by explosive in Russian Belgorod Oblast

Four people were killed when their car hit a mine in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Russian independent Telegram channel Baza

Quote: "As preliminary data states, the explosion occurred near the village of Zhuravlivka. Four young men were going fishing and decided to drive to the river in a field in their car. However, they hit a mine, and an explosion occurred.

As a result, everyone in the car was killed."

Background:

In April, Vladimir Zhdanov, head of the Shebekino district of Belgorod Oblast, said that they were digging trenches in the region to "play it safe".

