Counter offensive should not be considered a decisive battle – Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister, urges people not to view the Ukrainian counteroffensive as a decisive battle: the final battle is the one that will lead to the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories.

Source: Kuleba at a joint briefing with foreign ministers of the Nordic countries, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The counter offensive should not be considered a decisive battle. The decisive battle is the one that will lead to the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories. This conclusion can be drawn at the end, not at the beginning of the battle...

If one counteroffensive will be needed, there will be one, if we will need two or more – it will be so. This is not a conflict that can be frozen."

Details: He noted that people who see the counteroffensive as a decisive battle "distort the picture of Ukrainian efforts". The Foreign Minister stressed that Ukraine will fight to victory.

