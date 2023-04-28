All Sections
Police posts images of fragments of Russian missile downed in Kyiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 April 2023, 18:01
Police posts images of fragments of Russian missile downed in Kyiv Oblast
PHOTO: KYIV OBLAST POLICE

Kyiv Oblast Police are documenting the effects of the Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Police on Facebook

Details: Kyiv Oblast Police reported that Ukraine's air defence downed an "enemy target" in Kyiv Oblast on 28 April.

There were no casualties. Civilian infrastructure facilities were not affected.

Law enforcement officials, bomb disposal experts, and State Emergency Service workers were deployed at the site.

 

The police urged the residents of Kyiv Oblast to heed air-raid warnings and remain in shelters until an all-clear is given.

