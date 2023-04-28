All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service on Russia's claim Ukrainian "agent" was detained in Crimea: "insinuations and propaganda"

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 18:10
Ukraine's Security Service on Russia's claim Ukrainian agent was detained in Crimea: insinuations and propaganda
Stock photo

Ukraine's Security Service has said that Russian security forces' claim that a "Security Service of Ukraine agent" plotting a subversive operation was detained in the Crimean city of Kerch was an untruthful "insinuation".

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Reality), Radio Liberty's project reporting on Crimea, citing the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press service.

Quote from the SSU: "Ukraine's Security Service considers these allegations made by the Russian special services as insinuations invented to accomplish the propaganda goal of demonstrating achievements that do not in fact exist."

Details: The SSU also said that it notified about 700 Russian citizens of suspicion.

Background: On 7 April, Russian security forces reported that a 52-year-old man named Sergey Goriunov was detained in Crimea. The Russian occupation regime suspects him of collaborating with Ukrainian special services and planning to blow up an electricity sub-station in the Crimean city of Kerch.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

