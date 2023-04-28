All Sections
Air-raid warning announced throughout Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 April 2023, 18:35
Air-raid warning announced throughout Ukraine

Air-raid warning was announced in most regions of Ukraine. 

Source: map of air-raid warning, Andrii Yermak, Head of President’s Office, on Telegram

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda, a take-off of strategic aircraft in Russia was recorded.

Yermak wrote about the threat of a new missile strike.

Previously: In the early morning of 28 April, Russia launched a new strike on Ukraine, firing 23 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft. Of them, 21 missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence. Two missiles hit the city of Uman in Cherkasy Oblast, fragments of missiles caused destruction in Kyiv Oblast and the city of Dnipro, where a young woman and a three-year-old child died.

