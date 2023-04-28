All Sections
Lukashenko tells Belarusians that no one will attack Belarus, including Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 18:44
Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, said during a meeting with residents of the Homieĺ Oblast, located near the Ukrainian border, that no one will attack Belarus, including Ukraine.

Source: Nasha Niva, a Belarusian media outlet, citing Lukashenko as quoted by Belta, a Belarusian state news agency

Details: Lukashenko said that Homieĺ and Brest oblasts were "frontline" oblasts. Both are located near the Ukrainian border.

Quote from Lukashenko: "But I know better than you that we shouldn’t get involved in this large-scale fighting. We are learning from this experience. We are looking to make our army stronger. So you shouldn’t worry. I want to be at war even less than you do. I also have children. And you are all also my children. I don’t want to have to send you to the front. So calm down, keep doing your jobs.

No one is going to attack us. Including Ukrainians. And the westerners that I meet tell me: ‘Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko’s patronymic], Mr President, neither the Ukrainians nor the Poles are going to go after you.’ Maybe they’re not planning to. But we have to be prepared for everything. Raise your children. Ideally, as many as possible." 

Background:

  • Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus and Russia’s ally in its war of aggression against Ukraine, signed an order announcing 2023 the "Year of Peace" on 1 January 2023.
  • In summer 2022, Lukashenko said that Belarusian troops may have to fight for the west of Ukraine so that it is "not chopped off by the West."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




