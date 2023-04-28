Russia hits Chernihiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs again

On 28 April, the Russian Air Force once again struck the border of Chernihiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

Source: press service of the Operational Command Pivnich (North).

Details: According to the military, from 15:30 to 15:35 on Friday (Kyiv time), three strikes of presumably guided aerial bombs, fired from two Russian planes, were recorded in the village of Kostobobriv.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the airstrike in the residential area, eight civilian buildings were damaged, and two of them are on fire.

Information about the victims is being established.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!