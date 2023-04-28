Russians launch over 40 attacks on the "hottest" areas of front

During 28 April, the Russian occupiers carried out more than 40 attacks on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating its primary efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

During the day, they carried out more than 40 attacks on the specified areas of the front. Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities; our soldiers courageously defend us."

Details: At the same time, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck the areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment four times during the day.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three control points, an ammunition storage point and four areas of concentration of manpower.

During the day, the occupiers launched 23 Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles. The defenders destroyed 21 cruise missiles and 2 UAVs of operational and tactical levels.

Also, the enemy carried out 28 airstrikes and fired 11 MLRS.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the presence of the invaders in the areas of Ukraine bordering the Russian Federation remains. During the day, the occupiers shelled the border settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not carry out offensive actions, actively using unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust artillery fire. Settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlement of Bilohorivka. They conducted airstrikes and shelling of local settlements.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders continued to conduct offensive actions.

Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions toward the settlements of Bohdanivka and Chasiv Yar. Settlements of Donetsk Oblast suffered from shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske of Donetsk Oblast with no success. They carried out shelling on populated areas.

On the Marinka front, the defenders repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive actions on the Shakhtarsk front during the day. They carried out airstrikes on Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians continued to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 40 settlements.

