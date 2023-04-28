All Sections
Covering with a human shield: Russians on occupied territories station themselves in local schools

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 April 2023, 20:01
Covering with a human shield: Russians on occupied territories station themselves in local schools

Russian invaders are stationed in a school building in the settlement of Lubianka, Luhansk Oblast, while the educational process continues, and local children are forced to attend school.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "The enemy continues to use the educational institutions of the temporarily captured territories for their purposes, sets up their military facilities there, covering themselves with a human shield of schoolchildren and teaching staff.

For example, in the settlement of Lubianka of Luhansk Oblast, service members of the Russian occupation forces are stationed in the building of the local school.

The personnel are placed in the buildings of educational institutions, while the occupiers force the teaching staff to continue the educational process with compulsory attendance by children and teaching staff."

Details: It is also reported that a local hospital in the city of Kalanchak, Kherson Oblast, was converted into a military hospital by the occupiers, where many seriously wounded Russians were brought on 27 April.

The Russians used a KAMAZ-based medical truck to transport their wounded soldiers.

Advertisement: