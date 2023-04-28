All Sections
Landmine explodes near occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – IAEA

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 April 2023, 20:40

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has stated that a landmine exploded near the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: Press office of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Quote: "International Atomic Energy Agency experts present at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) were again forced to shelter this week after missile attack warnings, with the sound of continued shelling in the distance as military activity continues in the region. In addition, one landmine exploded near the site."

Details: Director General Grossi added that the increased military presence and activity in the region again underlines the importance and urgency of agreeing on the protection of the plant.

Recently, the eighth IAEA team crossed the front line to rotate with the previous team. 

The IAEA has maintained its continued presence at ZNPP for almost eight months.

So-called occupation "management" has told the team that the total number of staff with Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.] contracts is now slightly above 3,000, with another 1,000 in the process of approval.

Roughly 1,000 staff with Energoatom contracts still work at the plant, and others who remain in Enerhodar are occasionally called in to work.

