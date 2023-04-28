All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Landmine explodes near occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – IAEA

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 April 2023, 20:40

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has stated that a landmine exploded near the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: Press office of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Quote: "International Atomic Energy Agency experts present at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) were again forced to shelter this week after missile attack warnings, with the sound of continued shelling in the distance as military activity continues in the region. In addition, one landmine exploded near the site."

Advertisement:

Details: Director General Grossi added that the increased military presence and activity in the region again underlines the importance and urgency of agreeing on the protection of the plant.

Recently, the eighth IAEA team crossed the front line to rotate with the previous team. 

The IAEA has maintained its continued presence at ZNPP for almost eight months.

So-called occupation "management" has told the team that the total number of staff with Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.] contracts is now slightly above 3,000, with another 1,000 in the process of approval.

Roughly 1,000 staff with Energoatom contracts still work at the plant, and others who remain in Enerhodar are occasionally called in to work.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: