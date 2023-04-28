All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czech and Slovak presidents hide in shelter due to air-raid warning in Kyiv

European PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 22:02
Czech and Slovak presidents hide in shelter due to air-raid warning in Kyiv

Czech President Petr Pavel and Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova, along with other guests, were forced to hide in an underground hotel car park due to an air-raid warning in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, České Noviny reports.

In the afternoon, the Ukrainian authorities issued a warning about the risk of air attacks in a large part of the country.

The Czech President’s afternoon programme was interrupted since the officials were forced to go to a shelter. That is why Pavel's team organised today's last working meeting with representatives of the Crimean Tatar people in an improvised mode right in the shelter. Part of the underground car park was adapted for the needs of the shelter, placing tables and chairs for several dozen people there.

Crimean Tatar leaders Mustafa Dzhemiliev and Refat Chubarov arrived there to meet with the head of the Czech Republic.

Less than an hour later, the all-clear in Kyiv was given by the Ukrainian authorities. Chaputova was the first to leave the shelter. Pavel finished negotiations with the representatives of the Crimean Tatar people and followed her.

According to the app, which warns about the danger of missile strikes, the air-raid warning in Kyiv lasted 43 minutes.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Pavel and Chaputova arrived in Ukraine at night by train from Poland. On the same night, the Russian Federation again launched a large-scale missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, killing dozens of people.

As reported, following the visit of the presidents, Ukraine and the Czech Republic have prepared six projects for joint production of weapons and ammunition, training aircraft and tank repairs with the possibility of full production work on Ukrainian territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: