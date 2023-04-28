Czech and Slovak presidents hide in shelter due to air-raid warning in Kyiv

Czech President Petr Pavel and Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova, along with other guests, were forced to hide in an underground hotel car park due to an air-raid warning in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, České Noviny reports.

In the afternoon, the Ukrainian authorities issued a warning about the risk of air attacks in a large part of the country.

The Czech President’s afternoon programme was interrupted since the officials were forced to go to a shelter. That is why Pavel's team organised today's last working meeting with representatives of the Crimean Tatar people in an improvised mode right in the shelter. Part of the underground car park was adapted for the needs of the shelter, placing tables and chairs for several dozen people there.

Crimean Tatar leaders Mustafa Dzhemiliev and Refat Chubarov arrived there to meet with the head of the Czech Republic.

Less than an hour later, the all-clear in Kyiv was given by the Ukrainian authorities. Chaputova was the first to leave the shelter. Pavel finished negotiations with the representatives of the Crimean Tatar people and followed her.

According to the app, which warns about the danger of missile strikes, the air-raid warning in Kyiv lasted 43 minutes.

Pavel and Chaputova arrived in Ukraine at night by train from Poland. On the same night, the Russian Federation again launched a large-scale missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, killing dozens of people.

As reported, following the visit of the presidents, Ukraine and the Czech Republic have prepared six projects for joint production of weapons and ammunition, training aircraft and tank repairs with the possibility of full production work on Ukrainian territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





