Czech Republic and Slovakia ready to contribute to Ukraine's security until it joins NATO

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine have signed a declaration confirming their readiness to support Kyiv on its path to NATO and EU membership and to contribute to Ukraine's security until it joins the Alliance.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, on Facebook

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Czech President Petr Pavel and Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová signed a joint declaration outlining the three countries’ common vision with respect to key foreign policy issues and in support of Ukraine's full membership of the EU and NATO.

The document, among other things, reiterates the demand for the Russian Federation to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its armed formations from the territory of Ukraine.

It also expresses the states' readiness for close cooperation aimed at further strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, tightening EU sanctions against the Russian Federation, and creating a legal framework for using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zhovkva noted that Slovakia and the Czech Republic have taken the number of joint declarations of this type at NATO member state leader level into double figures.

At the beginning of the week, Estonia and Ukraine agreed on joint actions for security guarantees until Ukraine joins NATO.

Background: During his visit to Kyiv, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Ukraine and the Czech Republic have prepared six projects on the joint production of weapons and ammunition, training aircraft and tank repair, with all manufacturing possibly taking place on Ukrainian territory.

