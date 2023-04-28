All Sections
One woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 April 2023, 23:24
One woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

On the evening of 28 April, Russian occupiers attacked the settlement of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast. One woman was killed in the attack. Her body was recovered from under the rubble of her own house.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked Bilozerka. The enemy hit the territory of a local hospital, shattering the windows of one of the departments. 

In addition, several houses were also damaged. Fires broke out at the sites where the shells hit.

Unfortunately, one person was killed. The body of a 57-year-old woman showing no signs of life was found under the rubble of her own house after the fire was extinguished."

Details: Three more people were injured.

Two were treated by medics at the scene, and another man was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds.

