Russian losses now amount to 190,000 personnel
Saturday, 29 April 2023, 08:26
Russian forces lost 580 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment in Ukraine over the course of 28 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 29 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 190,040 (+580) military personnel,
- 3,697 (+3) tanks,
- 7,184 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,908 (+3) artillery systems,
- 543 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 294 (+0) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,471 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 932 (+21) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,836 (+17) vehicles and tankers,
- 355 (+2) special vehicles.
The data is being confirmed.
