Russian losses now amount to 190,000 personnel

BELONGINGS OF RUSSIAN SOLDIERS, STOCK PHOTO OF GENERAL STAFF

Russian forces lost 580 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment in Ukraine over the course of 28 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 29 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

190,040 (+580) military personnel,

3,697 (+3) tanks,

7,184 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,

2,908 (+3) artillery systems,

543 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

294 (+0) air defence systems,

308 (+0) aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,471 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,

932 (+21) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,836 (+17) vehicles and tankers,

355 (+2) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

