All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians near Marinka are increasingly refusing to fight – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 18:48
Russians near Marinka are increasingly refusing to fight – General Staff

Cases of Russian occupiers collectively refusing to participate in combat have become more frequent near the city of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Cases of units of the Russian occupation forces collectively refusing to participate in hostilities have become more frequent in the Marinka area.

Advertisement:

It has been established that the main factors affecting this are significant losses of personnel, untimely provision of ammunition to the occupiers, lack of personal protective equipment, and the forcing of Russian Armed Forces servicemen to conduct assault operations without the support of heavy equipment and artillery."

Details: The General Staff also reports that the Russian occupiers have strengthened the counter-intelligence and police regime in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kerch Peninsula in Crimea.

Quote: "Since 26 April, the occupiers have increased the number of patrols; on local roads, police posts have been reinforced by FSB officers, who carry out random checks of the civilian population, particularly checking mobile phones and whether they have a Russian passport."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: