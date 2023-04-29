All Sections
Russians near Marinka are increasingly refusing to fight – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 18:48
Cases of Russian occupiers collectively refusing to participate in combat have become more frequent near the city of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Cases of units of the Russian occupation forces collectively refusing to participate in hostilities have become more frequent in the Marinka area.

It has been established that the main factors affecting this are significant losses of personnel, untimely provision of ammunition to the occupiers, lack of personal protective equipment, and the forcing of Russian Armed Forces servicemen to conduct assault operations without the support of heavy equipment and artillery."

Details: The General Staff also reports that the Russian occupiers have strengthened the counter-intelligence and police regime in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kerch Peninsula in Crimea.

Quote: "Since 26 April, the occupiers have increased the number of patrols; on local roads, police posts have been reinforced by FSB officers, who carry out random checks of the civilian population, particularly checking mobile phones and whether they have a Russian passport."

