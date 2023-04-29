All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy announces powerful steps to create tribunal against Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 20:55
Zelenskyy announces powerful steps to create tribunal against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced important steps to be taken next week to create a tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation, and he also promises new sanctions decisions.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "The next week will be quite important from the point of view of our fight for justice for Ukrainians, that is, for punishment for the terrorist state and all its war criminals. We are preparing several important, powerful steps to further consolidate our partners and give more energy to the creation of a crime tribunal of Russian aggression, and to speed up the defeat of the terrorist state.

Advertisement:

It is not enough for Ukraine and the world that Russia is weak, as it is already happening. It is necessary that it fully answer for everything it has done.

We are also preparing new sanctions decisions against individuals and companies that work in the military-industrial complex of terrorists, against foreign entities whose supplies help Russia prolong this aggression. Our decisions will be made public soon."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine will do everything possible to make Russia answer for what it has done as soon as possible.

"Everyone who prepares such missile strikes [as in Uman on 28 April - ed.] cannot help but know that they will be complicit in the murder. Everyone who points and launches missiles, who maintains aircraft and ships for terror. Not only those who give orders, but everyone, you are all terrorists and murderers and you should all be punished. And certainly those who committed the original crime from which all others began, the crime of aggression against our people, against our state," the President said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: