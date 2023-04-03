Poland supplies first MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

Poland has supplied Ukraine with several MiG-29 fighter jets.

Source: Marcin Przydacz, the Head of the Office of International Policy of the President of Poland, said this in a morning interview on RMF FMA, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "Ukraine will undoubtedly seek further support. Several MiGs have already been sent," Przydacz said. In response to a journalist asking for clarification, he noted that the fighters had been sent by the Polish side.

Przydacz noted that, according to his information, the process has been completed in terms of the transfer of the first batch of planes. During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Poland on 5 April, there will be a conversation about the transfer of further aircraft.

Przydacz did not specify how many planes Ukraine received in the first batch. But on 16 March, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the supply of four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days.

At an extraordinary online meeting on 17 March, the Slovak government decided to supply Ukraine with 13 MiG-29 fighters. The first four of them have already been sent to Ukraine.

