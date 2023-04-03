All Sections
Sudden army combat readiness check begins in Belarus

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 April 2023, 14:18
Sudden army combat readiness check begins in Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has ordered a combat readiness check of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

Source: the Ministry of Defence of Belarus

Quote: "The measures are complex and are set to determine the command’s capability to control subordinate military units and subunits while they are on high alert, and the readiness of military units to complete tasks as directed in due time."

Details: During this "check", military equipment will be moving across Belarus, and there may be a temporary traffic restriction for civilian vehicles on public roads and terrain areas.

Background: 

  • On 31 March, Lukashenko said in a message to the Belarusian people that NATO countries were preparing for an invasion of Belarusian territory.
  • Lukashenko said during his address to the Belarusian people that Russian troops in the country are subordinate to him, not the President of the Russian Federation.
  • Overall, the majority of Lukashenko’s address to the nation was not about Belarus but about Russia's war against Ukraine. He repeatedly emphasised the need for negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin, and also made some threats about nuclear weapons and the fact that Russia has not yet deployed its military machine at full strength.

