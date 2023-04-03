All Sections
Air defence systems deployed near Putin's residence in Sochi, Russia

Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 April 2023, 15:12
Air defence systems deployed near Putin's residence in Sochi, Russia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's team has reported that a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system was deployed in the settlement of Krasnaya Polyana near the city of Sochi, where Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret residence is located.

Source: Navalny LIVE

Details: Navalny's associates posted a photo of the self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon amidst mountains. They established that the Pantsir-S1 is located in Krasnaya Polyana, where the Russian dictator likes to rest.

A kilometre away from the missile defence unit, there is a facility covering 20 hectares of land with a helipad and personal lift with VIP cabins, which, according to the official documents, belongs to a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom.

 

However, according to Navalny LIVE, it is Putin's secret residence where he goes skiing.

The chalet was reportedly built for the Olympics. It was made simultaneously with another similar chalet in the neighbourhood, i.e., the winter residence of Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman.

In January, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems were spotted near two of Putin's residences, i.e., in the city of Valday and Novo-Ogaryovo estate.

Air defence systems were also deployed on the rooftops of several buildings in Moscow. In particular, they were placed on the top of the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of the City of Moscow, on the building of the Ministry of Defence and on the roof of a business centre in Teterinsky Lane.

As Navalny LIVE noted, the air defence systems are installed in such a way as to block the approaches to the Kremlin from all sides.

Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza stresses that the Russian president officially has three residences, not including the Kremlin. These are Novo-Ogaryovo in Moscow Oblast, Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi, and Dolgiye Borody (Valday or Uzhin) in Novgorod Oblast.

Moscow authorities have also reportedly begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems in the Russian capital.

