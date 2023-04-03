Russian agent detained for spreading antisemitic sentiments in Transcarpathia

In a special operation, the Security Service of Ukraine has detained a resident of Transcarpathia who, acting on instructions from the Russian special services, was artificially stirring up antisemitic sentiment in the region.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: It was reported that in December 2022, the man covertly wrote slogans calling for Jews to be killed on the facades of buildings in the centre of the city of Uzhhorod.

The graffiti reads "Death to Jews. The Jews are killing us." Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

In addition, he sent the leader of the Jewish community a pseudo-scientific work of his own authorship in which he "justified" his hatred of this ethnic group.

It was established that the perpetrator had lived in Russia until 2014. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine are currently investigating the man's connections with the secret services of the Russian Federation.

Pro-Kremlin literature was found during a search of the perpetrator's apartment.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Based on the evidence collected, the man was served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 161.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (inciting ethnic, regional, racial or religious enmity and hatred).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!