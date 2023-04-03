Russian army grows weaker and covers up failures with fakes about capturing Bakhmut

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has met with the defenders of the city of Bakhmut and dismissed the claims of Russian propagandists that the city had been captured.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The Bakhmut front. I regularly work with units that perform tasks on the hottest spots on the contact line.

Advertisement:

I’ve met with the soldiers and commanders who have shattered the myth of invincibility of the Wagnerites and Russian airborne forces.

The enemy is growing weaker and is trying to cover up its failures with new fakes about the capture of Bakhmut. However, the truth is that the successful work of Ukraine's Armed Forces refutes all Russian propagandists' efforts."

Details: Syrskyi added that what each soldier is doing right now in their frontline area and their foxholes on the contact line determines the progress of the entire Ukrainian army.

The Ground Forces Commander is confident about Ukraine's victory: "We will defeat them. As this is our land. And Bakhmut is Ukraine".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!