Twelve more Ukrainians return from Russian captivity

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 April 2023, 17:22
Ukraine has brought back 12 more of its citizens from Russian captivity, five of which are seriously injured.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "12 Ukrainians have been released from captivity: 10 military and two civilians.

Ten defenders belong to the ranks of soldiers and sergeants. They were captured, in particular, in the battles near Bakhmut, the villages of Opytne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk Oblast, near Kreminna and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast.

Two civilians, who were held hostage by the occupiers, were also returned: from the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv Oblast, and the city of Mariupol.

Details: It is indicated that the released servicemen belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – in particular, the 518th Separate Special Force Battalion, the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, the 56th Separate Motorised Infantry brigade of Mariupol, and the 57th Separate Rifle Battalion.

Reminder: On 24 March, Ukraine voluntarily and unconditionally handed over to Russia all five seriously wounded prisoners who were transportable.

This meets the requirements of international humanitarian law. Instead, the aggressor state decided to release only five seriously wounded Ukrainians, and these are not all of them – despite the fact that it's required by the international conventions signed by the Russian Federation.

"This eloquently demonstrates the enemy's reluctance to adhere to the Geneva Conventions, unjustified cruelty to the seriously wounded and a blatant lack of interest in establishing further exchanges for particularly vulnerable categories of prisoners and civilian hostages," the Coordination Headquarters emphasised.

It is indicated that so far, 2005 Ukrainians have been released from captivity since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in February 2022.

