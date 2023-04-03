All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia takes passports from senior officials so they do not flee the country – FT

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 April 2023, 18:16
Russia takes passports from senior officials so they do not flee the country – FT

Russia’s security services are confiscating the passports of senior officials and state company executives to prevent overseas travel.

Source: The Financial Times with reference to its sources in Russia

Details: As the FT said, since Soviet times, Russian officials with access to mid-level state secrets have been required to leave their passports in safes of "special departments" of their ministries and companies. But Russia’s security services rarely enforced the rules, according to former officials and executives.

This changed after the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, when security services began warning against travel to countries such as the US or the UK. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, restrictions were applied much more broadly.

For example, executives at one major state industrial company are banned from travelling further than two hours’ drive from Moscow without official permission.

In other cases, officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have asked former officials who previously had access to state secrets to surrender their passports, and even some officials who never had such access.

Alexandra Prokopenko, a former Russian central bank official, said passport restrictions had now expanded beyond individuals with security clearance.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "Now they are coming to certain people and saying, ‘please hand in your red civilian passports, because you have access to sensitive information for the motherland, so we want to control your movements…

Basically any information can be deemed secret, so the embedded FSB officers start telling you that you have sensitive information. What is it? Why is it secret and who decides that? Nobody knows."

More details: As the FT noted, these steps have come at the same time as discontent with the sputtering war effort and its impact on their lifestyles grows among the elite. Once able to spend their riches on mansions, yachts and Western boarding schools for their children, Russian officials and oligarchs are now chafing at being confined to countries not deemed "unfriendly". Several members of the elite spoke to the FT about that.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, confirmed Russia had tightened the restrictions on foreign travel for some who work in "sensitive" areas. He said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

Quote: "There are stricter rules for this. In some places they are formalised and in some places they depend on a specific decision . . . about specific employees.

Since the start of the special military operation, more attention has been paid to this issue."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: