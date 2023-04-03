All Sections
Netherlands allocates aid package worth €274 million to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 20:40

On Monday, the Dutch government announced the first comprehensive aid package for Ukraine in 2023, totalling €274 million.

Source: European Pravda citing the joint statement of Liesje Schreinemacher, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the House of Representatives of the Netherlands.

Details: The €274 million aid package is part of the €2.5 billion reserved by the Dutch government to support Ukraine through 2023.

Of this amount, €180 million is earmarked for humanitarian aid, agriculture and restoration, and the remaining €94 million is for non-lethal support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the fight against impunity and the preservation of cultural heritage.

In particular, €20 million from the "humanitarian part" of the package will go to humanitarian aid, €10 million to mental health and psychosocial support, and the same amount to mine clearance of agricultural lands.

Separately, €40 million will be spent on the purchase of seeds and equipment for Ukrainian agriculture, and another €100 million will be spent on the restoration of hospitals, health care system, energy supply, housing construction and infrastructure.

As for the rest of the aid package, €75 million will be used to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, and €14 million will be used to create a Register of Damage Caused by Russia's Military Actions in The Hague and to facilitate the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine.

Another €5 million will be spent on "protecting and preserving the culture that defines Ukrainian identity".

Background: As of the beginning of February, the Netherlands provided Ukraine with military aid worth €1.07 billion.

