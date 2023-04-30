All Sections
Zelenskyy: To defeat Russia, we need "to divide war into pieces"

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 03:20
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine has spoken about his own vision of Ukraine's victory over Russia and further coexistence with the aggressor country.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with journalist Dmytro Komarov as part of a special project "A Year Behind the Scenes", recorded in autumn 2022.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The war with the Russian Federation is like a pie. We cannot eat it [whole – ed.] – you would tear your mouth, it’s a large state and large in volume.

It is hard to swallow this trouble, you have to divide the war into pieces, and these are victories, one after another, sometimes parallel, but mostly they come one after another, consecutively...

‘Moskva’ [the sunken Russian cruiser – ed.] is a piece like that, and a very important psychologically motivated victory..."

"For us, victory is [Ukrainian – ed.] territory under the protection of global security guarantees. NATO or other security guarantees. They are very important..."

"Our task is to show that we can’t avoid [coexisting with Russia – ed.], and will become stronger than we were. We simply have no other way out.

We just have to be stronger than we were. This is the first thing.

The second thing is to do everything possible to weaken the Russian Federation. We must defend our land, liberate our Ukraine. This will already be a step to weaken the neighbour..."

