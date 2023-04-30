All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: To defeat Russia, we need "to divide war into pieces"

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 03:20
Zelenskyy: To defeat Russia, we need to divide war into pieces
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine has spoken about his own vision of Ukraine's victory over Russia and further coexistence with the aggressor country.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with journalist Dmytro Komarov as part of a special project "A Year Behind the Scenes", recorded in autumn 2022.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The war with the Russian Federation is like a pie. We cannot eat it [whole – ed.] – you would tear your mouth, it’s a large state and large in volume.

Advertisement:

It is hard to swallow this trouble, you have to divide the war into pieces, and these are victories, one after another, sometimes parallel, but mostly they come one after another, consecutively...

‘Moskva’ [the sunken Russian cruiser – ed.] is a piece like that, and a very important psychologically motivated victory..."

"For us, victory is [Ukrainian – ed.] territory under the protection of global security guarantees. NATO or other security guarantees. They are very important..."

"Our task is to show that we can’t avoid [coexisting with Russia – ed.], and will become stronger than we were. We simply have no other way out.

We just have to be stronger than we were. This is the first thing.

The second thing is to do everything possible to weaken the Russian Federation. We must defend our land, liberate our Ukraine. This will already be a step to weaken the neighbour..."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: