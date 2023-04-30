All Sections
Humanitarian crisis in occupied Luhansk Oblast: lack of medicine for civilians

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 05:20
Humanitarian crisis in occupied Luhansk Oblast: lack of medicine for civilians

A humanitarian crisis is worsening in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast because of a shortage of medicine for the civilian population.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center 

Quote: "After switching the majority of the region’s hospitals to a military hospital operational format, the civilian people cannot receive medical services."

Details: In addition, the National Resistance Center has noted that people have faced a shortage of medicine because of a preference for treatment in favour of the Russian occupation authorities.

"At the same time, the prices of essential products rose significantly [during the] religious holidays. Along with rising prices, unemployment is rising too," the National Resistance Center says.

