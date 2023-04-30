Russians shell Nikopol

RESULTS OF AN ATTACK ON NIKOPOL, PHOTO FROM LYSAK’S TELEGRAM

Russian forces struck the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, damaging houses, vehicles and a power transmission line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Last night, enemy artillery fire struck Nikopol. No people were injured.

However, seven private houses, the same number of outbuildings, a greenhouse, a minibus and a car were damaged. And a power transmission line was also damaged."

