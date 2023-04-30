All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians who committed war crimes in Ukraine will be found and destroyed in any part of the world – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 13:56
Russians who committed war crimes in Ukraine will be found and destroyed in any part of the world – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has voiced confidence that the Russian occupiers who committed war crimes in the war in Ukraine will be found and eliminated anywhere.

Source: DIU’s press service, citing Budanov in an interview with the American TV channel PBS

Quote: "Any perpetrator that committed any war crimes against humanity in Ukraine or even very egregious crimes, like the group rape or killing of civilians and children, will be found and eliminated in any part of the world."

Advertisement:

Details: Budanov added that Ukraine has "enough Ukrainian means and weapons to do this".

The DIU chief also reaffirmed his belief that Russia cannot prolong the war and will collapse.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: