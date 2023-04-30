All Sections
Russians who committed war crimes in Ukraine will be found and destroyed in any part of the world – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 13:56
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has voiced confidence that the Russian occupiers who committed war crimes in the war in Ukraine will be found and eliminated anywhere.

Source: DIU’s press service, citing Budanov in an interview with the American TV channel PBS

Quote: "Any perpetrator that committed any war crimes against humanity in Ukraine or even very egregious crimes, like the group rape or killing of civilians and children, will be found and eliminated in any part of the world."

Details: Budanov added that Ukraine has "enough Ukrainian means and weapons to do this".

The DIU chief also reaffirmed his belief that Russia cannot prolong the war and will collapse.

