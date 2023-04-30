All Sections
Budapest to Zelenskyy: Hungarian people paid high price for this war already

European PravdaSunday, 30 April 2023, 18:12
PÉTER SZIJJÁRTÓ, HUNGARY'S MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
PÉTER SZIJJÁRTÓ, HUNGARY’S MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that his country has paid "too high a price" for the war in Ukraine.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement

Details: On Saturday, 29 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Hungary’s behaviour, and its relations with Russia, contravened its status as a NATO ally state.

In response, Szijjártó wrote: "If this statement means ‘I respectfully thank Hungarians for welcoming and taking care of over a million refugees from Ukraine, and I respectfully thank them for continuing to send aid’, then ‘You are welcome, and you can count on us in the future’."

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also said that Zelenskyy has no right to decide whether Hungary’s behaviour is in line with its NATO membership.

"The Hungarian people have already paid too high a price for this war. Many Hungarians, members of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia, have already been killed in this war," he added.

Background: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed outrage at the statement NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made during his visit to Kyiv; Stoltenberg said that Ukraine should become a member of the Alliance in the future.

Earlier, Orbán said that Ukraine was "financially non-existent", that Europe is helping Ukraine pay for many of its basic needs, and that without the support of its partners, the war would "end immediately".

Orbán’s governing Fidesz party failed to pass a draft resolution calling for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

