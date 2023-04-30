All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Merkel says we should not "narrow our minds" in search for solution to end war in Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 30 April 2023, 20:26
Merkel says we should not narrow our minds in search for solution to end war in Ukraine

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has advised that we should not "narrow our minds too much" when it comes to finding a solution to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ZDF

Details: Speaking at the Leipzig Book Fair, Merkel called for an open debate to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"It's important to me – and I've always tried – not to narrow our horizons too much. When someone like Wolfgang Ischinger, the former chairman of the Munich Security Conference, says that we need to think about the fact that at some point we will have to negotiate, then we shouldn’t immediately hiss at him," Merkel said.

Merkel also defended her policy regarding Russia and the energy policy decisions that made Germany heavily dependent on Russian gas.

"I would have preferred gas to be imported from the UK and Norway, as we used to do, and from the Netherlands. But it was no longer available. For us, the question was: more expensive LNG – a third more expensive – or cheaper Russian gas," she said.

Merkel did not respond to a question about why, with hindsight, she is uncomfortable about admitting to her mistakes. "To be honest, I don't know if it will have a pacifying effect if I just say something now that I didn't think about, just for the sake of admitting the mistake now," Merkel said.

Background: Merkel received the Federal Cross of the Order of Merit, Germany’s highest state award, which had been awarded to only two former heads of government before her.

Merkel was the first woman to become Federal Chancellor of Germany, a position she held from 2005 to 2021. During her term of office, she was considered to be one of the most influential politicians in Europe and in the world.

However, after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Merkel began to be sharply criticised for her appeasement of Russia, her increasing dependence on Russian gas, and her refusal to admit the mistakes she made in office.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: