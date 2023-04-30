Russian forces made some gains but Ukraine's defence forces regained their positions – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Over the course of the past week, Russian forces were able to make insignificant gains in some areas, but Ukraine’s defence forces regained their positions.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Over the past week, the enemy’s offensive continued on three fronts: Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts.

On the Lyman front, enemy forces regularly reduce the level of their activity as they suffer setbacks due to our forces’ active defence operations.

Enemy forces made insignificant gains in some areas over the course of the past week, but our defence forces regained the positions they had lost."

Details: Maliar said that Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, with intense fighting underway in the city of Bakhmut.

"Enemy forces are failing to establish control over the city, despite having thrown all of their resources into the fight [for Bakhmut] and even occasional successes. Our soldiers are repelling countless attacks and even counter attacking in some areas. Bakhmut’s defenders are successfully achieving the goals that they were set," the Deputy Defence Minister concluded.

