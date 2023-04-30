Kharkiv needs about US$9.5 billion for rebuilding

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is estimated to need about US$9.5 billion to recover from the consequences of Russian aggression.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Regarding the reconstruction of Kharkiv, we have made a rough estimate... The bombardment is ongoing and at this stage it is impossible to have a precise assessment of all the damage that Kharkiv has suffered from the Russian aggressors. At the moment, the estimated amount of money needed to rebuild Kharkiv stands at US$9.5 billion."

Details: Terekhov specified that this refers not only to the reconstruction of residential buildings, but also to the energy infrastructure, government offices, and so on.

"This is a huge amount of money. That is why when we met with the US Deputy Secretary of State and other respected members of the government, we talked about the fact that we are not able to find such funds on our own and we need the support of our partners, the United States," the mayor said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





