Explosions rock Pavlohrad

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 23:54
Explosions were heard in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, late on Sunday evening.

Source: Pavlohrad Mayor Anatolii Vershyna in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster; social media; Pavlohrad City Executive Committee on Facebook

Details: Vershyna has confirmed that explosions were heard in Pavlohrad while an air raid warning was in force.

Social media users are reporting powerful explosions in the city, damage to buildings and broken windows.

The Pavlohrad City Executive Committee's Facebook page had initially urged residents to stay in safe places and not to "wander around the city", and later called on them not to trust fake information and assured them that "there was no chemical threat to the city".

