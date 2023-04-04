All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trump's ex-Secretary of State believes that US does not support Ukraine enough

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 09:32

Mike Pompeo, the former United States Secretary of State under Donald Trump's presidency, believes the current US administration's efforts to support Ukraine in the war against Russia are insufficient.

Source: Pompeo in an interview with European Pravda during his visit to Kyiv

Details: Pompeo, who, according to the US media, may run for president in 2024, believes that the war in Ukraine is primarily a challenge for Europe and that Europeans should do more than they are doing now.

Advertisement:

However, he states that it does not mean that there is no deep American interest in continuing to support Ukraine.

Quote: "I feel that we are not doing enough to support Ukraine, and what we are doing is not being done fast enough. The tragedy is that we could have provided Ukraine with the kind of support that would have put an end to all of this, but we didn't," the politician said.

Details: Pompeo added that there are those in both US political parties who would disagree. "But I am convinced that helping you is incredibly important to America," he noted.

As Pompeo said, he would like to see the US provide Ukraine with more weapons and do so sooner.

"The US administration is very slow in making these decisions and is too concerned about not provoking Putin. This is the reason for the delays. Because of this, and because you haven't received longer-range weapons and so on, the situation [at the contact line – ed.] is what we see now," the former US State Department head said.

Background: After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Pompeo also took a tough stance, calling Russia's actions genocide.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Trump
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Trump
Trump explains how he wants to force Zelenskyy and Putin to conclude a peace agreement
Biden could have ended war at cost of Ukraine in 5 minutes, but we would not have agreed – Zelenskyy
Ukraine may have to give up part of territory to stop war – Trump
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: