Trump's ex-Secretary of State believes that US does not support Ukraine enough

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 09:32

Mike Pompeo, the former United States Secretary of State under Donald Trump's presidency, believes the current US administration's efforts to support Ukraine in the war against Russia are insufficient.

Source: Pompeo in an interview with European Pravda during his visit to Kyiv

Details: Pompeo, who, according to the US media, may run for president in 2024, believes that the war in Ukraine is primarily a challenge for Europe and that Europeans should do more than they are doing now.

However, he states that it does not mean that there is no deep American interest in continuing to support Ukraine.

Quote: "I feel that we are not doing enough to support Ukraine, and what we are doing is not being done fast enough. The tragedy is that we could have provided Ukraine with the kind of support that would have put an end to all of this, but we didn't," the politician said.

Details: Pompeo added that there are those in both US political parties who would disagree. "But I am convinced that helping you is incredibly important to America," he noted.

As Pompeo said, he would like to see the US provide Ukraine with more weapons and do so sooner.

"The US administration is very slow in making these decisions and is too concerned about not provoking Putin. This is the reason for the delays. Because of this, and because you haven't received longer-range weapons and so on, the situation [at the contact line – ed.] is what we see now," the former US State Department head said.

Background: After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Pompeo also took a tough stance, calling Russia's actions genocide.

