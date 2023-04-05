Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 6 and wounding 7 civilians

Six civilians have been killed and seven more wounded in a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 4 April.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Facebook

Quote: "Residential neighbourhoods have once more become the epicentre of strikes by Russian armed forces.

Six people have been killed in the invaders’ attacks: a mining supervisor and a nurse, both working at a mine in Toretsk, a saleswoman from Krasnohorivka and three more residents of the village of Lastochkine in Pokrovsk district.

Seven civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity during an attack on the towns of Bakhmut and Hirnyk and the village of Ocheretyne."

Details: In addition to civilian casualties, several buildings sustained damage from the shock waves and shell fragments, including a local administration building, apartment blocks, private houses and outbuildings.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that according to the investigation, the Russian military had deployed rockets, artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the northern settlements of Donetsk Oblast on 4 April.

Prosecutors have launched pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war.

