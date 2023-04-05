Russian occupiers abduct people in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian invaders are continuing to carry out "filtration measures" in the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast - they are abducting people and placing them in torture chambers.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Despite the fact that the region was captured more than a year ago, and the Russians even reported on the ‘referendum’, the occupiers continue [to repress] the local population."

Details: The Center stated that several abductions had been reported this week.

The National Resistance Center reported that the abductees were being taken to torture chambers without explanation, and their relatives were kept in the dark about the whereabouts of those taken prisoner.

