Defence Forces have killed over 176,000 Russians

Over the past day, the Ukrainian defence killed about 550 Russians and destroyed 10 artillery systems, 6 armoured personnel carriers, 6 drones and 2 Russian tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 176,240 (+550) military personnel

3,629 (+2) tanks

7,005 (+6) armoured fighting vehicles

2,707 (+10) artillery systems

532 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

280 (+0) air defence systems

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

291 (+0) helicopters

2,283 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,573 (+11) vehicles and tankers

299 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!