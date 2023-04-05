Defence Forces have killed over 176,000 Russians
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 08:13
Over the past day, the Ukrainian defence killed about 550 Russians and destroyed 10 artillery systems, 6 armoured personnel carriers, 6 drones and 2 Russian tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 176,240 (+550) military personnel
- 3,629 (+2) tanks
- 7,005 (+6) armoured fighting vehicles
- 2,707 (+10) artillery systems
- 532 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 280 (+0) air defence systems
- 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 291 (+0) helicopters
- 2,283 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,573 (+11) vehicles and tankers
- 299 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
