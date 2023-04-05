All Sections
Lithuanian Prime Minister visits Kharkiv

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:47

Arvydas Anušauskas, Defence Minister of Lithuania, visited the city of Kharkiv as part of his trip to Ukraine.

Source: This was reported by Anušauskas himself and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter, reports European Pravda.

Anušauskas’ visit to Kharkiv became known after its completion, the Lithuanian minister spoke about the meetings in the city late on Tuesday 4 March.

Anušauskas noted that he was in Kharkiv together with Reznikov and met there with the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Defence Forces of the city of Kharkiv, Brigadier General Serhii Melnyk.

"Always good to see my friend Oleksii Reznikov. He knows that Lithuania will stand with Ukraine till victory!" Anušauskas said.

The Ukrainian Minister of Defence said that he and his Lithuanian colleague visited Kharkiv itself and its suburbs.

"Our second largest city lives only 40 km from the border with the terrorist state. Lives under fire. With such friends as Lithuania, we will restore the peace and rebuild our cities!" Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

At the end of March, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced the preparation of another package of mlitary aid for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister of Lithuania urged not to be distracted by Putin's statements about the placement of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

