All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuanian Prime Minister visits Kharkiv

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:47

Arvydas Anušauskas, Defence Minister of Lithuania, visited the city of Kharkiv as part of his trip to Ukraine.

Source: This was reported by Anušauskas himself and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter, reports European Pravda.

Anušauskas’ visit to Kharkiv became known after its completion, the Lithuanian minister spoke about the meetings in the city late on Tuesday 4 March.

Advertisement:

Anušauskas noted that he was in Kharkiv together with Reznikov and met there with the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Defence Forces of the city of Kharkiv, Brigadier General Serhii Melnyk.

"Always good to see my friend Oleksii Reznikov. He knows that Lithuania will stand with Ukraine till victory!" Anušauskas said.

The Ukrainian Minister of Defence said that he and his Lithuanian colleague visited Kharkiv itself and its suburbs.

"Our second largest city lives only 40 km from the border with the terrorist state. Lives under fire. With such friends as Lithuania, we will restore the peace and rebuild our cities!" Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

At the end of March, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced the preparation of another package of mlitary aid for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister of Lithuania urged not to be distracted by Putin's statements about the placement of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: