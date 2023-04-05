All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation says Army of Drones initiative so far ordered 3,200 UAVs

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 13:55
Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation says Army of Drones initiative so far ordered 3,200 UAVs

During the nine months of its existence, the Army of Drones initiative, which operates within the UNITED24 project, contracted 3,200 UAVs worth more than US$107 million in total.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "During the [first] 9 months of the UNITED24 project, the Drone Army contracted 3,200 UAV complexes worth more than UAH4 billion. The doctrine of using UAVs was completely transformed. More than 7,000 military personnel were trained as drone operators."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov emphasised that powerful drones are a competitive advantage over the Russians.

Background:  

  • In July 2022, the United24 fundraising platform, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Information, announced the launch of the Army of Drones initiative. This is a program that includes the systematic purchase of drones, their repair and prompt replacement, as well as a pilot training course.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: