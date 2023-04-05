Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation says Army of Drones initiative so far ordered 3,200 UAVs

During the nine months of its existence, the Army of Drones initiative, which operates within the UNITED24 project, contracted 3,200 UAVs worth more than US$107 million in total.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "During the [first] 9 months of the UNITED24 project, the Drone Army contracted 3,200 UAV complexes worth more than UAH4 billion. The doctrine of using UAVs was completely transformed. More than 7,000 military personnel were trained as drone operators."

Details: Fedorov emphasised that powerful drones are a competitive advantage over the Russians.

Background:

In July 2022, the United24 fundraising platform, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Information, announced the launch of the Army of Drones initiative. This is a program that includes the systematic purchase of drones, their repair and prompt replacement, as well as a pilot training course.

