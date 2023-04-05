All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on situation in Bakhmut: If we face threat of encirclement and bigger losses, there will be corresponding decisions

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 April 2023, 15:24
Zelenskyy on situation in Bakhmut: If we face threat of encirclement and bigger losses, there will be corresponding decisions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has confirmed that the situation in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is most complicated. Nevertheless, the Russians do not control the city, and the decision about the withdrawal of the defence forces can only be taken if there's a threat of bigger losses.

Source: Zelenskyy at the joint conference with Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, in Poland

Quote: "The situation is very difficult there, and every day there is this fluctuation: now, there are enough projectiles, and now, there is a deficit of them. It happens daily. We may have success in some areas of Bakhmut and advance, and then we have no success and return to our positions. But we are in Bakhmut, and the Russians do not control it – such is a current situation.

Advertisement:

General Syrskyi is responsible for the operational situation. Undoubtedly, both for him and for me the most important thing is not to lose personnel.

It goes without saying that if the situation gets worse and there will be a threat of losing our personnel due to encirclement, the General will act accordingly."

Details: Herewith Zelenskyy stressed: the faster the ammunition from the international partners arrives in Ukraine, the faster the defence forces will change the situation not only in Bakhmut but along the whole frontline. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: