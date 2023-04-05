All Sections
Zelenskyy on situation in Bakhmut: If we face threat of encirclement and bigger losses, there will be corresponding decisions

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 April 2023, 15:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has confirmed that the situation in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is most complicated. Nevertheless, the Russians do not control the city, and the decision about the withdrawal of the defence forces can only be taken if there's a threat of bigger losses.

Source: Zelenskyy at the joint conference with Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, in Poland

Quote: "The situation is very difficult there, and every day there is this fluctuation: now, there are enough projectiles, and now, there is a deficit of them. It happens daily. We may have success in some areas of Bakhmut and advance, and then we have no success and return to our positions. But we are in Bakhmut, and the Russians do not control it – such is a current situation.

General Syrskyi is responsible for the operational situation. Undoubtedly, both for him and for me the most important thing is not to lose personnel.

It goes without saying that if the situation gets worse and there will be a threat of losing our personnel due to encirclement, the General will act accordingly."

Details: Herewith Zelenskyy stressed: the faster the ammunition from the international partners arrives in Ukraine, the faster the defence forces will change the situation not only in Bakhmut but along the whole frontline. 

