National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducts search in Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 17:02
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducts searches in the departments of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on 5 April.

Source: press service of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; press service of NABU

Quote: "Today, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is indeed conducting investigative measures in some structural units of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration – specifically, in the office of its leadership and in the Department of Agricultural and Industrial Development."

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration assured the public that it fully cooperates with NABU and provides the investigators with all requested documents and necessary information.

Updated: NABU confirmed that under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, the investigators are conducting searches in the Kharkiv Oblast Military and Civilian Administration. The investigative actions are authorised and are being carried out in accordance with the law.

Vita Kovalska, Deputy Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that her workplace was searched as part of the investigation.

