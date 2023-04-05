All Sections
Satellite images show Russian forces dug 7 km of trenches on beaches near Yevpatoriia, Crimea

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 17:36
Russian forces in occupied Crimea have dug over seven kilometres of trenches on the Black Sea coast near Yevpatoriia.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative project of Radio Liberty, with reference to satellite images

Details: Satellite images show that Russian forces have dug seven kilometres and 800 metres of trenches on the Black Sea coast, from the city of Yevpatoriia to the village of Zaozerne. The images were obtained by Krym.Realii (Crimea Reality) and Radio Liberty’s Skhemy investigative project.

Skhemy stressed that the total length of trenches in the area was just 3.5 km a month ago, in early March 2023.

Супутникове фото за 16 березня
Satellite image from March 16
 
MAP SCREEN

Background:

  • In early March 2023, it transpired that Russian forces were constructing defence positions on the beaches in the vicinity of Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea. Videos showing the construction process were shared on social media.
  • Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed "head of Crimea", claimed that Russian fortifications and defence constructions will prevent Ukraine from liberating Crimea.

