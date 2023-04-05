All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Satellite images show Russian forces dug 7 km of trenches on beaches near Yevpatoriia, Crimea

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 17:36
Satellite images show Russian forces dug 7 km of trenches on beaches near Yevpatoriia, Crimea

Russian forces in occupied Crimea have dug over seven kilometres of trenches on the Black Sea coast near Yevpatoriia.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative project of Radio Liberty, with reference to satellite images

Details: Satellite images show that Russian forces have dug seven kilometres and 800 metres of trenches on the Black Sea coast, from the city of Yevpatoriia to the village of Zaozerne. The images were obtained by Krym.Realii (Crimea Reality) and Radio Liberty’s Skhemy investigative project.

Advertisement:

Skhemy stressed that the total length of trenches in the area was just 3.5 km a month ago, in early March 2023.

Супутникове фото за 16 березня
Satellite image from March 16
 
MAP SCREEN

Background:

  • In early March 2023, it transpired that Russian forces were constructing defence positions on the beaches in the vicinity of Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea. Videos showing the construction process were shared on social media.
  • Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed "head of Crimea", claimed that Russian fortifications and defence constructions will prevent Ukraine from liberating Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: