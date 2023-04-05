Poland refuses to host Fencing World Cup due to admission of Russians

Poland has joined the countries that refused to host the Fencing World Cup stages after the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to the competition.

Details: Germany, France and Denmark have already refused to host the event. The Polish Fencing Federation joined the protest, announcing the cancellation of the Olympic qualifying tournament in women's foil, which was scheduled to take place on 21-23 April in Poznan.

In its statement, the Polish side explained the refusal by the fact that athletes from the aggressor states could enter the tournament uncontrollably if the Ukrainian side boycotted the competition. The federation also complains about the lack of an opportunity to properly monitor the selection process of Russians in accordance with the new recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Background: At the extraordinary congress of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), the majority of the organisation's members supported the return of athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus to competitions. The decision was made even before the publication of new recommendations from the IOC, which officially advised allowing athletes from the two countries to participate in personal competitions, provided that they do not support the war in Ukraine.

For its part, Ukraine has already announced a boycott of fencing tournaments in which Russians and Belarusians will participate. More than 300 athletes also appealed to the IOC and FIE to reconsider the decision on the admission of athletes from the two countries.



