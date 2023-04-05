All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland refuses to host Fencing World Cup due to admission of Russians

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 April 2023, 19:08
Poland refuses to host Fencing World Cup due to admission of Russians

Poland has joined the countries that refused to host the Fencing World Cup stages after the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to the competition.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: Germany, France and Denmark have already refused to host the event. The Polish Fencing Federation joined the protest, announcing the cancellation of the Olympic qualifying tournament in women's foil, which was scheduled to take place on 21-23 April in Poznan.

Advertisement:

In its statement, the Polish side explained the refusal by the fact that athletes from the aggressor states could enter the tournament uncontrollably if the Ukrainian side boycotted the competition. The federation also complains about the lack of an opportunity to properly monitor the selection process of Russians in accordance with the new recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Background: At the extraordinary congress of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), the majority of the organisation's members supported the return of athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus to competitions. The decision was made even before the publication of new recommendations from the IOC, which officially advised allowing athletes from the two countries to participate in personal competitions, provided that they do not support the war in Ukraine.

For its part, Ukraine has already announced a boycott of fencing tournaments in which Russians and Belarusians will participate. More than 300 athletes also appealed to the IOC and FIE to reconsider the decision on the admission of athletes from the two countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: