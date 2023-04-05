All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian woman acquaintance of former parliament member promoted "Russian world" in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 April 2023, 19:33
Russian woman acquaintance of former parliament member promoted Russian world in Kyiv

A Russian woman, who was promoting the "Russian world", has been exposed in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office; Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) Office in Kyiv and oblast; Kyiv National Police; Ukrainska Pravda’s source at law enforcement agencies

Details: According to the investigation, the 48-year-old Russian citizen lived in Kyiv and has a long-term residence permit in Ukraine.

 

It has been established that, while talking on the phone with an acquaintance, the woman supported the actions of the aggressor state in conducting its aggressive war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

She categorically expressed her position, which included both denial and justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The offender spread fake anti-Ukrainian news, criticised the current government, called for changes in the territorial borders of Ukraine,  and glorified the Russian military.

This fact was discovered during the documentation of another crime related to the receipt of illegal benefits by a former member of the Ukrainian parliament (according to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, the person in question is Artur Bilous, who was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the third convocation from the People's Democratic Party). The suspect turned out to be one of his acquaintances.

The indictment against the former MP was sent to court in September 2022, and the materials on the woman were transferred to a separate criminal proceeding.

The conclusion of the linguistic forensic examination confirmed that the suspect's statements contained denials and justifications of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014.

 

The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure against the suspect is currently being considered.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: