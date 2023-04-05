All Sections
Russian woman acquaintance of former parliament member promoted "Russian world" in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 April 2023, 19:33
A Russian woman, who was promoting the "Russian world", has been exposed in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office; Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) Office in Kyiv and oblast; Kyiv National Police; Ukrainska Pravda’s source at law enforcement agencies

Details: According to the investigation, the 48-year-old Russian citizen lived in Kyiv and has a long-term residence permit in Ukraine.

 

It has been established that, while talking on the phone with an acquaintance, the woman supported the actions of the aggressor state in conducting its aggressive war against Ukraine.

She categorically expressed her position, which included both denial and justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The offender spread fake anti-Ukrainian news, criticised the current government, called for changes in the territorial borders of Ukraine,  and glorified the Russian military.

This fact was discovered during the documentation of another crime related to the receipt of illegal benefits by a former member of the Ukrainian parliament (according to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, the person in question is Artur Bilous, who was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the third convocation from the People's Democratic Party). The suspect turned out to be one of his acquaintances.

The indictment against the former MP was sent to court in September 2022, and the materials on the woman were transferred to a separate criminal proceeding.

The conclusion of the linguistic forensic examination confirmed that the suspect's statements contained denials and justifications of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014.

 

The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure against the suspect is currently being considered.

