Russian Defence Ministry building is on fire in centre of Moscow

A fire has broken out in the Defence Ministry building on Znamenka Street in the centre of Moscow.



Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing emergency services

Details: One of the buildings of the Russian Defence Ministry at 19 Znamenka Street is reportedly on fire. The fire has been rated second out of five possible levels of difficulty.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Telegram channel 112 has posted footage of smoke over the Defence Ministry. According to the channel, the source of the fire is located in an office on the fifth floor.

Update: TASS later reported, citing the same emergency services, that the fire in the Russian Defence Ministry building was allegedly caused by a "power grid emergency."

